Netflix upcoming releases to binge watch from September 24th to September 30th

Netflix has lined up a great variety of original content for release in the last week of September.
For the upcoming week, Netflix will release multiple TV shows, movies, series, anime, and documentaries in various genres.
Here is the list of everything coming to Netflix in the upcoming last week of September.
Prince George won't follows father Prince William as monarch of Britain
Meghan Markle’s demand for a tiara on her wedding sparked a furious row
Chris Rock shows no interest in hosting award ceremonies following Oscars slapgate
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is coming after 13 years of gap
The series will be centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power
Princess Diana tried her best to keep marriage to King Charles intact