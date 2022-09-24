 
By Web Desk
September 24, 2022
Netflix upcoming releases to binge watch from September 24th to September 30th

Netflix has lined up a great variety of original content for release in the last week of September.

For the upcoming week, Netflix will release multiple TV shows, movies, series, anime, and documentaries in various genres.

Here is the list of everything coming to Netflix in the upcoming last week of September.


Coming to Netflix on September 24th:

  • Dynasty (Season 5)
  • Flower of Evil (Season 1)
  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022)


Coming to Netflix on September 26th:

  • A Trip to Infinity (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)


Coming to Netflix on September 27th:

  • Elysium (2013)
  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022)
  • The Munsters (2022)


Coming to Netflix on September 28th:

  • Blonde (2022)
  • Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga Netflix Original Documentary
  • Inheritance (2020)
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary
  • Malverde, el santo patrón
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series


Coming to Netflix on September 29th:

  • Power Rangers: Dino Fury
  • The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original Series


Coming to Netflix on September 30th:

  • Anikulapo (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original Filmva (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
  • Human Playground (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary
  • Phantom Pups (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • What We Leave Behind (2022) 