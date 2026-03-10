Photo: Karla Mosley explains rationale behind major career move

Karla Mosley has reflected on the challenge of moving her family for Beyond the Gates gig.

During a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the actress opened up about how she navigated the "big adjustment" of moving her family of four to Atlanta for the role.

As fans will be aware, Karla Mosley was cast as Dani Dupree in CBS' Beyond the Gates.

Reflecting on that time, she admitted feeling that she felt "complete joy and excitement," but also a "sinking feeling" in her chest.

She further shared that leading a daytime drama was something she "worked so hard" to achieve. But along with "complete joy and excitement," also came the realization that she'd have to move her family of four from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

"[Nothing] against Atlanta, I just hadn't been there. It wasn't on my radar that that's where I was going to move. And I've moved so many times in my life as an actor, but never with a family," Mosley explained.

"It was a big adjustment for everybody."

Drawing on her roots as a New York native, Mosley admits that the culture and community of Atlanta have officially won her over.

"The people are dope," she shared with a smile.

Reflecting on how seamlessly her children have integrated into their new surroundings, she found peace in the unexpected change of scenery, "We have got great community. My kids love their schools, so I'm like, 'Okay, there is a plan. God had a plan, [and] it's bigger than mine.'"