Meghan Markle ‘seemed bored’ when Camilla gave her advice

Meghan Markle didn’t mind taking Camilla’s request when the Duchess of Sussex first joined The Firm, a royal book claimed.
A new biography of the Queen Consort, penned by Angela Levin, claimed that Camilla warmly ‘welcomed’ Meghan when she arrived in London and wanted to help the Suits alum.
An insider told Angela that Camilla “doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan.”
The author further claimed that the duchess “seemed bored” and “preferred to go her own way” in The Firm.
Camilla also reportedly invited Meghan and Prince Harry to lunch at Highgrove to pay a tribute to her work with the Grenfell community.
The then-Duchess of Cornwall also showed “a really nice gesture” of cultivating the menu to ensure recipes were picked from the Grenfell Tower cookbook.
Prince William is reportedly 'changing things a lot' in monarchy
Also in attendance were Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and former tennis champion and activist Billie Jean...
Queen Elizabeth received Red Boxes, which were made upon her Coronation in 1952, almost every day of her reign,...
At one point, the actor was going to kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Charles seen working as King in new picture released by Buckingham Palace
New book claims Prince Harry received an ultimatum from Meghan Markle