Bryce Dallas Howard was told to lose weight for Jurassic World: Dominion

Bryce Dallas Howard opens up in an interview with Metro on how she was pressured into losing weight for the movie Jurassic World: Dominion.

In the interview, Howard revealed that her body was a main topic of discussion by unidentified execs.

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard said. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’”

The actor credited director Colin Trevorrow who came up to defend the actor.

“[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,'” Howard continued. “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

While discussing what her role meant for women representation in action movies, Howard added, “I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.”

This comes a month after Bryce revealed that she was "paid so much less" than her male costar Chris Pratt for her role in the franchise, reported Variety. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set,” she explained.

However, co-star Chris Pratt stood up for Howard in every way possible. “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” she continued. “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”