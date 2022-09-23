Kanye West calls himself 'the king' amid feud with Adidas

24-time Grammy winner Kanye 'Ye' West has called himself 'the king' amid feud with Adidas through Instastories he posted Thursday night.
Kim Kardashian’s ex-designer has been collaborating with the German sportswear company as far back as 2013, but now accuses executives of 'stealing' his Yeezy design for their 'Adilette 22' sandals.
The 45-year-old rapper-designer first shared a 4:50 am text he sent to Torben Schumacher - SVP, Global General Manager Adidas Originals, Basketball & Partnerships.
'What time will you be sending back Adidas comments?' West - who boasts 58.4M, social media followers - asked.
'I'd prefer to communicate directly with Paul.'
The Donda rapper was most likely referring to Paul Bowyer - VP of Adidas Originals, Culture Partnerships & Basketball in North America.
Torben replied at 5 am: 'I tried to call you earlier. Can we speak briefly?'
Ye did not share his reply, but rather condescendingly wrote via Instastory: 'Adidas I'm not speaking with Torben again. I'm the king. I only speak to the decision-makers.
The Donda Academy founder - who declared 'I love war' - previously ended his 10-year partnership with GAP on September 15 for charging $60-$300 for clothing he wanted to be sold for $20.
