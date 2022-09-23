King Charles, Prince William honour Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub

King Charles and Prince William honoured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite the dinner snub from the Duke of Sussex during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last week.
According to a report by The Sun, Prince Harry snubbed dinner with his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William at Balmoral after Meghan was allegedly banned from joining the royal family on the day of Queen’s death on September 8.
The report further says despite the dinner snub, the Prince of Wales invited Meghan and Harry for walkabout with him and Kate Middleton to review tributes to Queen at Windsor Castle.
Also, King Charles allowed Harry to wear military uniform for a vigil.
Meanwhile, following their extended UK stay, Meghan and Harry have reportedly reunited with their children Archie and Lilibet in California.
