Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could lose Frogmore Cottage: Here’s why

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could lose their Frogmore Cottage, gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth after their wedding.
The speculations come a few days as Meghan and Harry returned to US after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in UK.
According to a report by the Birminghammail, new King Charles is set to decide which palace he is to call his home as he debates what to do with the other royal residences up and down the country.
The report further claims, the shake up could see Meghan and Harry lose their Frogmore Cottage.
It was gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth back in 2019 a year after their wedding in 2018.
Reportedly, Meghan and Harry stayed at their Frogmore Cottage during their recent visit to UK.
Prince William and Kate Middleton share their thoughts on rainbow that appeared after Queen's death
Prince William and Kate Middleton change name of their YouTube channel
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy take over key roles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from the royal family was a "relief" to William and Kate
The Prince and princess of Wales were all smiles when they made her first appearance at Windsor's Guildhall to meet...
'King Charles has got a strong team, even if it's not a larger team'