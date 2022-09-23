Netflix upcoming action-comedy 'Robbing Mussolini' drops trailer, release date, cast list

Netflix brings you a suspenseful action comedy film Robbing Mussolini, based on a heist.
The streaming platform shared the exciting trailer of the upcoming movie Robbing Mussolini which will be released on Netflix on October 26.
Robbing Mussolini is an action comedy heist film full of humour and exciting adventures. The movie revolves around a ragged group of resistance fighters who plans an impossible heist at the end of WWII.
The robbery was planned to steal Mussolini’s treasure belonging to the one known as the Duce of Fascism - Benito Mussolini from Milan’s fascist headquarters.
Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, reportedly had ‘secret outings’ with the new Queen Consort Camilla
The official cause of death for Queen Elizabeth to come to light in shocking break from tradition
Netflix brings a nostalgic comedy from Five-time Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged on November 27, 2017.
Prince Harry will be completely exiled by King Charles III, claimed an insider
It is one of several debates at the heart of "Sidney," which features interviews Poitier gave to Winfrey years before...