Prince Harry found out about Queen’s death from online reports: Palace source

Prince Harry reportedly found out about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death from online reports as he made his way to Scotland in a hurry, only managing to reach her side once she had passed away, Palace sources have claimed to Page Six.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly reached Balmoral an hour after the 96-year-old monarch died on September 8, 2022, and was even spotted looking particularly shattered in a car on his way to the royal residence.

Talking about the tragic day, a Buckingham Palace insider told Page Six that ‘no one from the royal family, or any courtiers, actually called Harry to tell him of the monarch’s death.’

This meant that Prince Harry found out about the Queen’s death from news reports, despite his father King Charles reportedly calling him in the morning to reach Scotland amid concerns about the Queen’s health.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry landed at Aberdeen airport in Scotland minutes after the Queen’s death was officially announced at 6:30pm (GMT) on September 8, 2022.