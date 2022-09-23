King Charles 'fortunate' in having Camilla by his side, claims royal expert

Britain´s new monarch King Charles III's one of the big tasks is to unite the royal firm as everybody knows there is a rift within the royal family.

With the eyes of the world on them, King Charles III and the rest of the royal family put their differences firmly aside to mourn the nation´s longest-serving monarch. But, the display of unity was yet to be established if the funeral had succeeded in healing old wounds.

Despite the family difficulties of the past few years, Charles was fortunate in having Camilla, the new Queen Consort, by his side, royal expert Fitzwilliams told AFP.

"His luck is that he´s got Camilla, he has got someone who is supportive."



Charles is expected to rely more on his youngest brother Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, and on his sister Anne, the Princess Royal. He knows Catherine is an absolute jewel... the prince, the princess of Wales and their family are the monarchy´s future.

According to Fitzwilliams, King Charles has got a 'strong team, even if it´s not a larger team.'