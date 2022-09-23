King Charles 'fortunate' in having Camilla by his side, claims royal expert

Britain´s new monarch King Charles III's one of the big tasks is to unite the royal firm as everybody knows there is a rift within the royal family.
With the eyes of the world on them, King Charles III and the rest of the royal family put their differences firmly aside to mourn the nation´s longest-serving monarch. But, the display of unity was yet to be established if the funeral had succeeded in healing old wounds.
Despite the family difficulties of the past few years, Charles was fortunate in having Camilla, the new Queen Consort, by his side, royal expert Fitzwilliams told AFP.
"His luck is that he´s got Camilla, he has got someone who is supportive."
Charles is expected to rely more on his youngest brother Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, and on his sister Anne, the Princess Royal. He knows Catherine is an absolute jewel... the prince, the princess of Wales and their family are the monarchy´s future.
According to Fitzwilliams, King Charles has got a 'strong team, even if it´s not a larger team.'
'Double XL' to release in theatres on October 14, 2022
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release worldwide on October 13
James Corden unveiled the new parody video on Wednesday night's episode of 'The Late Late Show'
Queen Elizabeth's death: A letter has been sent to a number of employees saying that consultations will be held
Prince William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall for their first royal engagement since the Queen's funeral
'Pathan' features actors Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone