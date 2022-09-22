Behati Prinsloo was ‘shocked’ over Adam Levine cheating allegations 

Behati Prinsloo was "shocked" when model Sumner Stroh accused Adam Levine of cheating but the model "believes" her husband that the affair wasn't physical.
The Maroon 5 singer denied having an affair, however, he admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”
A friend of the couple told E! News, "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair."
"They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back,” the pal added.
As for the singer, the source said that while there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behavior," Levine maintains "it was nothing physical."
"He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this," the source said. "It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."
