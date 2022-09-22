‘People cheat. I have cheated’ Adam Levine’s old interview resurfaces amid scandal

Adam Levine who is currently caught in a cheating scandal, admitted to being unfaithful in a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan.

Recently, the singer was accused by Instagram model-influencer Sumner Stroh for being unfaithful to wife Behati Prinsloo. The model revealed that the Maroon 5 frontman was having a year-long affair with her. Prinsloo, who is also expecting Levine's third child, is reportedly is “very upset” over the claims, per Page Six.

In the old interview, when the She Will Be Loved singer was asked why guys cheat, he responded that it was not ‘natural’ to be in a relationship with one person. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it,” said the crooner.

Levine seemed to have echoed the same thoughts when he released the statement via social media claimed that the ‘indiscretion’ was the “greatest mistake” he “could ever make”.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

After the TikTok went viral, several other women came forward with the claims that the former The Voice coach sent them “flirtatious texts”, according to TMZ.