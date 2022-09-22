Will King Charles grow a beard?

King Charles has been letting his hair grow longer, said a report in Daily Mail.
"Perhaps he could cultivate a beard as well," the publication wrote in a report based on a throwback picture of the monarch that was shared by the daughter of music legend Johnny Cash.
In the photo taken in 1976, Charles is seen sporting a beard.
Charles became the King of England after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The Queen was buried with her husband Prince Philip who died last year at the age of 99.
Paramount’s Epix deal will last till 2023
The couple has two children, a boy, and a girl
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have called-off their engagement
Queen Consort Camilla ‘calling the shots’ behind King Charles’ reign
The singer admitted to crossed the line in marriage
The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023