BTS Jungkook, J-hope, TXT, Lee Joon Gi, more stars attended IU's 'The Golden Hour concert'

IU's star-studded concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium, Seoul

BTS Jungkook and J-hope, TXT, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Soo-hyun, and more K-pop stars attended IU's 'The Golden Hour concert' at Jamsil stadium.



IU's concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul between September 17 and 18 saw some 90,000 plus audience members, including members of the Korean Entertainment industry.

As per Pinkvilla, the two-day concert became a star-studded event in honour of IU's 14th debut anniversary. Many K-pop idols appeared as IU's fans.

On day one, girl group ITZY performed as special guests and Jay Park and IU performed their collaboration track Ganadara to the audience.

BTS Jungkook being a die-hard fan attended both days of the concert, whereas J-hope confirmed his attendance on the second day by posting an Instagram story from the audience.

TXT members Soobin and Beomgyu shared their experience of attending the first day of the show with their fans on Weverse.

Actor Kim Soo-hyun, IU's long-time friend was present on the first day and Lee Joong-gi shared behind the stage photos with IU who appeared with him in their 2016 drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.



Other friends and stars included Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Nayeon of TWICE, Yoo In Na, and VIVIZ.

IU is the first Korean female singer who headlined a concert at Korea's largest stadium. Previously stars like EXO, BTS, PSY, Michael Jackson, and Coldplay have held their concerts at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

J-hope flaunting his 'Golden hour' bracelet on his Instagram story:



