Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to make 'peace deal' with King Charles, William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to California without striking any truce with Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

US journalist Gayle King - who remained in London for the Queen's funeral - claimed that efforts were made on both sides but no resolution to the longstanding feud was made.

Gayle, who was introduced to Meghan through Oprah Winfrey, said that the 'turmoil' caused by Megxit and the Sussexes interview with Oprah Winfrey has not been resolved.



She claimed: 'Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family'.

Lilibet and Archie's parents have been estranged from the likes of King Charles and Prince William since they stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, with relations worsening following the infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in Spring 2021.

However, the Duke of Sussex will have to regain his relatives' trust to return to the royal family.