Lilibet, Archie reunite with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Lilibet and Archie have reportedly reunited with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in California.



According to the Hello magazine, the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess have returned to California after attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in UK.

The report further claims, Meghan and Harry flew out of London Heathrow on Tuesday, a day after Queen was laid to rest.

Meghan and Harry arrived in UK on September 3 for charity work and extended their stay due to death of Queen on September 8.

During their extended stay in London, they reunited with several members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

They also met Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The couple were anxious to see Archie and Lilibet, who stayed with Meghan’s mother Doria in California.