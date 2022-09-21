Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial becoming a movie?

The televised defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has reportedly attracted the attention of producers who are reportedly interested in curating a movie adaption of the case.

Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewi issued this statement while attempting to address the plan and admitted to People Magazine, “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason.”

“With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

For those unversed, Melissa Marty has been paired up to play Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez whereas the role of Heard's counsel Elaine Bredehoft will be played by Marry Carrig.