IGP vs CM Pervaiz: What’s happening in Punjab?

LAHORE: Punjab is once again embroiled in a controversy over the filing of cases against the PML-N leaders as the Lahore police chief has refused to relinquish his charge, saying he will not do so unless directed by the provincial government.

The federal government, in a surprise move, has withdrawn the services of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and directed him to report to the Establishment Division for further order.

The development came after a case was filed against Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb for allegedly “using religion to instil and spread hatred” against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar was earlier directed by Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to lodge a case, which he denied and suggested seeking legal input from the relevant authorities in this regard.

The resistance from the IG reportedly angered the chief minister who later tasked Dogar to complete the job.

Speaking to Geo News, Ghulam Dogar said that he will not relinquish his charge until and unless asked by the Punjab government.

The sources said that the federal government has the authority to suspend the official after seven days in case he refused to obey the orders.

Meanwhile, CM Punjab has also asked Lahore CCPO not to relinquish the charge of his office following his transfer and alleged the federal government had taken the step in revenge, claiming claimed that it had no power to remove or transfer the officer.

“Removing or transferring the CCPO is my authority,” he added.