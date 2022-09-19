Terror cases filed against PML-N federal ministers in Punjab

A combination photo of Information minister Maryam Aurangzeb (L) and Mian Javed Latif (R). Photo: file

LAHORE: In a tit-for-tat move, the Punjab government on Monday registered a terrorism case against two PML-N federal ministers and PTV officials for allegedly inciting violence and religious hatred against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.



The terrorism case has been filed against Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig at the Green Town police station in Lahore.

The case was registered at a request of a PTI activist named Irshad-ur-Reham.

More to follow...