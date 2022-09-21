Centre, Punjab face off over Lahore CCPO transfer

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. -File photo

LAHORE: The Centre and Punjab face off after Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi asked Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar not to relinquish the charge of his office following his transfer.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has raised the issue with the federal government and asked the CCPO not to leave his office.

He alleged the federal government had taken the step in revenge and claimed that it had no power to remove or transfer the officer.

“Removing or transferring the CCPO is my authority,” he added.



Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said the CCPO would continue to serve in Lahore and would not report to the Cabinet Division.