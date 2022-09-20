Sonam Kapoor names new born son 'Vayu'

Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor finally unveiled the name of her new born son, she named the baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
Sonam shared her first family picture on Instagram and wrote: “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”
Revealing the meaning of the name, she wrote: “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shive and Kali relate to Vayu.”
“He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerizingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family, added the Ranjhana actress.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in traditional wedding ceremony on May 8th, 2018. They welcomed a baby boy on August 20th, 2022, reported PinkVilla.
