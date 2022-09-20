No truth to Kanye West, Candice Swanepoel's dating rumours: 'She's one of his muses'

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are not dating as the two are only together for the “promotional stuff” for the rapper’s fashion brand Yeezy.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the relationship between the Praise God singer and Swanepoel is restricted to business only.

“They are together for promotional stuff for his Yeezy line. They collaborate well together and bond over fashion,” the insider revealed.

“Anything beyond a working relationship is not true. They are not involved romantically. She’s another one of his muses,” the insider added.

Ye and Swanepoel sparked romance rumours when they were spotted at an event for Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband’s Yeezy Gap sunglasses.

Following which, an insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new… They’ve connected over fashion and creativity.”