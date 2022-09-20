Prince Charlotte, uncle Prince Harry's adorable exchange caught on camera

 
Tuesday September 20, 2022
Princess Charlotte shares sweet moment with uncle Prince Harry

By Web Desk
September 20, 2022

Princess Charlotte caught the attention of her uncle, Prince Harry, in a sweet exchange during Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The  duo, that accompanied the rest of the royal family  at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, shared a moment together before  Her Majesty was laid to rest.

In an adorable moment caught on camera, Charlotte is seen adjusting her cat before she smiles at uncle Harry.

"I thought I just caught a little exchange between Harry and Charlotte. I hope someone captures it on camera," one user on Twitter reacted.

"Cute little smile between Harry and little Charlotte," another commented.

Take a look: 

Prince Charlotte, uncle Prince Harrys adorable exchange caught on camera