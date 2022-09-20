Camilla got irritated by Prince William kids at Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Lip Reader

Camilla Parker showed her stern side to grand-daughter Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.



The royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey on Monday for Her Majesty's final rites. Alongside King Charles was his heir Prince William and his two kids; Prince George,9, and Princess Charlotte,7.

While the kids tried to maintain decorum in honour of the Queen, there were moments caught on camera when they let their shenanigans get the best of them.

Upset and frustrated by the little Prince and Princess, step grand-mother Queen Consort Camilla told off their mother Kate Middleton.

Lip reader Freeman spotted spotted Charlotte screaming "ow!" when George pinched his sister.

Annoyed by the gesture, Camilla turned to Kate, saying "take her."

Reacting to the incident, Twitter chimed in: "Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at the Queen Consort , Camilla."

Elsewhere, a body language expert noted: "There’s definitely something going on with Camilla’s health.

"On the close up we see her slightly shaking. She also looks exhausted.

"She looked like her eyes were closing from tiredness," he concluded.