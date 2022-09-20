Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth after she was laid to rest on Monday.



Morgan, who covered the entire funeral for a TV channel, took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with the Queen.

He tweeted, “An incredible honour to cover the Queen’s funeral.

“The whole day was the most extraordinary, spectacular & moving event I’ve ever seen, and a wonderfully fitting tribute to our greatest Monarch.”

The outspoken journalist went on to say, “I’ll be forever grateful for all she did for this country. RIP Queen Elizabeth II.”

Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest.

A private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

"The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh," a statement said, referring to her husband of 73 years Prince Philip who died last year.

