Angelina Jolie reportedly eyeing visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Angelina Jolie eyes another visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Angelina Jolie, one of the prominent actors of Hollywood and the United Nations special envoy, is soon going to visit Pakistan to show solidarity with flood affectees, as per reports.



Pakistan was recently hit by a monstrous monsoon season which resulted in unprecedented floods displacing nearly 30 million people.

While Jolie herself has not announced anything so far, the reports are circulating that she has applied for a visa to visit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Earlier in 2010, Angelina visited Pakistan amidst the massive floods that caused terrible havoc in different parts of the country.

Jolie is not a stranger for the South Asian country as she has visited Pakistan three times before in order to highlight the troubles of the Afghan refugees.

Many Pakistani celebrities are also working to collect donations for the flood relief such as Hadiqa Kiani, who started a campaign for the cause by the name Vaseela-e-raah.



Prior to this, Jemima Goldsmith also put her film What's Love Got To Do With It for auction in order to collect funding for the flood situation.