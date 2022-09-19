Ed Sheeran shares a rare glimpse at his life as dad: Watch

Ed Sheeran shared a rare glimpse into his "Joyful" life as a father on Sunday as he uploaded a hilarious video of himself falling over while tidying up his Pokemon toys.
The Shape Of You singer, 31, shares two children with wife Cherry Seaborn, daughter Lyra Antarctica, two, and baby Jupiter who they secretly welcomed back in May together.
The hitmaker was seen clumsily running with the colourful teddies before dropping them everywhere and collapsing on the floor.
He penned: 'Warning: Run with Pokémon plushies with caution'.
Previously Ed has joked about clearing his busy schedule to practise Pokémon as he is such a big fan of the video game.
Ed cut a simple figure in the clip donning a white short sleeve T-shirt, a pair of black shorts, and trainers.
He and Cherry announced the unique name of their daughter in July, deciding on Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.
A source told The Sun: 'Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness.'
