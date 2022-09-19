Cameron Diaz ‘feels a bit different’ on returning to acting after eight years

Cameron Diaz recently reflected on why she felt “different” on returning to acting after eight years of Hollywood hiatus during a chat show.



“I was nervous and excited about getting back in front of the camera,” said The Knight And Day actress on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show reported via E! News.

Cameron, who is all geared up for her upcoming Netflix movie Back in action, explained, “It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress also expressed her happiness to make a comeback alongside Jamie Foxx with whom she had earlier worked in two movies.

“The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie,” she told Jimmy.

Gushing over Jamie, the 50-year-old remarked, “He’s so great, he's so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him.”

For the unversed, Cameron married musician Benji Madden in 2015 during her acting break and gave birth to daughter in 2019.