 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sci-Tech

Scientists discover strange diamond from 4.5 billion years ago

Scientists believe Lonsdaleite was replaced by diamond we see today when planet's temperature cooled and pressure lowered

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022
Professor Andy Tomkins, left, from Monash University with RMIT University PhD scholar Alan Salek and a ureilite meteor sample. — CNN via RMIT University
Professor Andy Tomkins, left, from Monash University with RMIT University PhD scholar Alan Salek and a ureilite meteor sample. — CNN via RMIT University

Scientists from the UK and Australia revealed that they have found a diamond from a dwarf planet on Earth.

Andy Tomkins, a geologist and professor at Monash University in Australia, found the strangely "bent" space rock when he was working on categorising meteorites, according to the co-author of the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,  Alan Salek.

Further investigation revealed that the part of the diamond was actually a rare hexagonal stone called lonsdaleite.

Lonsdaleite is believed to be produced under moderate pressure and high temperature. Scientists believed that it was replaced by a diamond when the planet's temperature cooled.

In an article published by RMIT University, experts said they believe that a dwarf planet as small as an asteroid collided with the Earth over 4 billion years ago.

The collision gave birth to a unique hexagonal structure which makes it even harder than most diamonds on Earth. Our diamonds have a cubic structure.

Experts believe that the diamond is not a jewel but could actually b used to make tiny machine parts.