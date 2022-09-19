Scientists discover strange diamond from 4.5 billion years ago

Professor Andy Tomkins, left, from Monash University with RMIT University PhD scholar Alan Salek and a ureilite meteor sample. — CNN via RMIT University

Scientists from the UK and Australia revealed that they have found a diamond from a dwarf planet on Earth.

Andy Tomkins, a geologist and professor at Monash University in Australia, found the strangely "bent" space rock when he was working on categorising meteorites, according to the co-author of the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Alan Salek.



Further investigation revealed that the part of the diamond was actually a rare hexagonal stone called lonsdaleite.

Lonsdaleite is believed to be produced under moderate pressure and high temperature. Scientists believed that it was replaced by a diamond when the planet's temperature cooled.



In an article published by RMIT University, experts said they believe that a dwarf planet as small as an asteroid collided with the Earth over 4 billion years ago.



The collision gave birth to a unique hexagonal structure which makes it even harder than most diamonds on Earth. Our diamonds have a cubic structure.

Experts believe that the diamond is not a jewel but could actually b used to make tiny machine parts.