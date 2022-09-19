Scientists discover strange diamond from 4.5 billion years ago

Scientists from the UK and Australia revealed that they have found a diamond from a dwarf planet on Earth.
Andy Tomkins, a geologist and professor at Monash University in Australia, found the strangely "bent" space rock when he was working on categorising meteorites, according to the co-author of the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Alan Salek.
Further investigation revealed that the part of the diamond was actually a rare hexagonal stone called lonsdaleite.
Lonsdaleite is believed to be produced under moderate pressure and high temperature. Scientists believed that it was replaced by a diamond when the planet's temperature cooled.
In an article published by RMIT University, experts said they believe that a dwarf planet as small as an asteroid collided with the Earth over 4 billion years ago.
The collision gave birth to a unique hexagonal structure which makes it even harder than most diamonds on Earth. Our diamonds have a cubic structure.
Experts believe that the diamond is not a jewel but could actually b used to make tiny machine parts.
The goal of the smartphone's feature is to address the "frustration" uneducated people feel with technology
A Meta spokesperson said that the company was exploring the "ability to reshare posts in Feed"
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates world’s largest silicon wafer factories and produces some of the...
Features of the new iPhone 14 include a more durable battery and new photographic capacities to capture "ultra wide"...
Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph caught one young star in act of shedding a cloud of dust from around itself
The 15,000-km submarine cable will connect Karachi to Marseille