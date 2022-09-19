Meghan Markle seems to miss Lilibet and Archie as she follows Kate Middleton's kids

Meghan Markle appeared sad as she paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a touching gesture at the emotional funeral for Britain's longest-serving monarch in London.

The Duchess, at one point, was seen standing next to Princess Kate and her two children - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - who were confirmed to be part of the cortege hours ahead of the funeral.

Meghan appeared little emotional and missing her kids Lilibet and Archie, who are in California with their grandmother and not taking part in the Queen's funeral in the UK.

Kate and Meghan kept a little space apart from one another as they waited for their respective husbands to arrive at the church with the casket.

Prince Harry's wife wore an all-black dress, matching her outfit with the same colour heels and a wide-brim hat as she arrived at Westminster Hall for the service on Monday.

She appeared downcast when she exited a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, closely following Princess Kate and her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The 41-year-old made sure to honour Her Majesty by wearing a pair of sparkly diamond earrings she had been gifted years ago when she was still a working member of the royal family.



Meghan has previously spoken about how much the earrings meant to her during the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.