Queen funeral: World leaders and other Dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession has begun at Westminster Abbey where world leaders and other dignitaries are present for a final goodbye to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska is attending the funeral ceremonies on on behalf of her husband.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeauand New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern are the latest to arrive for the historic event.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss also arrived at the Abbey who is one of the last people who met the late monarch.
Meanwhile, former prime ministers Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, Theresa May and her husband Philip and David and Samantha Camero have made their way to the Abbey.
Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and other delegates from Beijing have also arrived at the venue.
However. China's leader Xi Jinping will not be attending the emotional event.
The US president Joe Biden, who was reportedly stuck in traffic in London, has arrived at the Westminster Abbey with First Lady, Jill Biden.
French President Emmanuel Macron was also photographed arriving at the Abbey, followed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is scheduled to be held today at Westminster Abbey
UK observes silence in special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral