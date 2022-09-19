Queen funeral: World leaders and other Dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession has begun at Westminster Abbey where world leaders and other dignitaries are present for a final goodbye to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska is attending the funeral ceremonies on on behalf of her husband.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeauand New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern are the latest to arrive for the historic event.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss also arrived at the Abbey who is one of the last people who met the late monarch.

Meanwhile, former prime ministers Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, Theresa May and her husband Philip and David and Samantha Camero have made their way to the Abbey.

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and other delegates from Beijing have also arrived at the venue.

However. China's leader Xi Jinping will not be attending the emotional event.

The US president Joe Biden, who was reportedly stuck in traffic in London, has arrived at the Westminster Abbey with First Lady, Jill Biden.

French President Emmanuel Macron was also photographed arriving at the Abbey, followed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.