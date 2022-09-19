VIDEO: Pakistani passenger who damaged plane window mid-air deported from Dubai

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani national has been deported from Dubai for causing disturbance and damaging the plane’s window mid-air, said a spokesperson of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday.



The incident took place on September 14, when a reportedly mentally unstable passenger boarded PIA’s Peshawar to Dubai-bound flight PK-283 had started creating disturbances as the flight took off, the spokesperson added.

He maintained that when the cabin crew tried to stop him from causing panic among the passengers, he attacked them. Meanwhile, the man damaged a window's shutter.

The officials, however, handcuffed the disruptive passenger as per aviation procedures, said the spokesperson.

Upon arrival at the airport, the authorities arrested the passenger, the PIA spokesperson said, adding that he was deported the next day after the scrutiny of his documents.

The PIA officials said that the passenger has been blacklisted.