PIA’s passengers irked over meatless in-flight meal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had to face censure when the national flag carrier served lentil curry, rice and vegetables as an inflight meal that irked passengers, Geo News reported.
The sources said that the Jeddah-bound flight from Islamabad had served a 'meatless' meal to the passengers that annoyed them.
The passengers protested and later lodged their complaints on not being served meat items.
Meanwhile, the PIA spokesperson confirmed that the passengers were served with lentil curry, rice and vegetables, saying that the meal without meat was served because the vendor did not supply chicken.
The spokesperson also confirmed that normal meal was now being served at all the flights.
Comments
Muhammad Musharraf commented 10 hours ago
