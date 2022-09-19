Who informed Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had been reportedly the last royal to know about the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.



According to new claims, Prince Harry had been given just five minutes' notice of Queen’s death before it was made public. Even, he was told after new prime minister Liz Truss.

However, the palace spokesperson has strongly reacted to these claims.

Who informed Prince Harry?

It is reported that King Charles called Prince Harry and told him about Queen’s passing.

The new King told the Duke of Sussex shortly before he landed in Aberdeen, Scotland.

He called both Harry and William, informing the sons they needed to get on flights to Scotland.

