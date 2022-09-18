SofIa Vergara celebrates son Manolo's birthday with beautifully decorated cakes

Sofia Vergara treated his son Manolo to a sweet birthday celebration.

The Golden Globe nominee, 50, rang in her son's 31st birthday on Friday with a small family get-together over brunch and some cake.

Sharing a photo of herself, her husband Joe Manganiello, and their dog Bubbles at a table with Manolo and friends. "Feliz cumpleaños!!" Vergara captioned the post, on which the birthday boy commented: "Thank youuuu."

She also shared a video on her Instagram Story of the group, which included Maria 'Bete' Fernandez and Alejandro Asen, singing him "Happy Birthday" over two beautifully decorated cakes.



Manolo showed off one of his birthday presents on Instagram, posing next to a green Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. "Speed and power is always the answer," he wrote in the caption.



Vergara, who shares her only son with high school sweetheart and first husband Joe Gonzalez, previously opened up to PEOPLE about being a single mom.

"Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding," she said in the 2016 Most Beautiful special issue.



