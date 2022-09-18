The Legend of Maula Jatt's trailer becomes top-viewed in Lollywood history with 60+ Million Views

Bilal Lashari's film also features Ali Azmat and Faris shafi in vital roles

The trailer of the much-awaited Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes the most-viewed trailer of the Pakistani film industry, as it receives over 60 million views on all social media platforms.



The trailer has received much appreciation by the audience on all social media platforms including; TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.



The film is said to be the most expensive movies of Pakistan having the most expensively accumulated cast, namely: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed and more.

The Legend of Maula Jatt also features some of the prominent singers of the Pakistani industry like; Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi.

The upcoming most-expensive Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979 classic film Maula Jatt backed by Yunus Malik.

The dialogues of the film are written by Nasir Adeeb whereas the screenplay has been penned down by Bilal Lashari.

Originally, The Legend of Maula Jatt was planned to be released in 2019 but now it will hit the theatres on October 13th, 2022.