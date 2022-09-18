 
close
Sunday September 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Sania Mirza wishes 'baba' happy birthday

On father's birthday, Indian tennis ace shares sweet family photo on Instagram

By Web Desk
September 18, 2022
(From left to right) Anam Mirza, Nasima Mirza, Sania Mirza and Imran Mirza. — Instagram
(From left to right) Anam Mirza, Nasima Mirza, Sania Mirza and Imran Mirza. — Instagram 

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Sunday took to Instagram to wish her father, Imran Mirza, on his birthday and wrote a sweet message that melted many hearts.

“Happy birthday Baba,” Sania wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.


The Indian tennis ace is a widely followed celebrity on Instagram, not only for being an international star but for sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete shared a lovely family photo that features her posing with her parents and sister.

The two sisters can be seen twinning in Indian style long lemon-yellow frocks.

The picture garnered more than 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just one hour of being posted.