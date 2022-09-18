Sania Mirza wishes 'baba' happy birthday

(From left to right) Anam Mirza, Nasima Mirza, Sania Mirza and Imran Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Sunday took to Instagram to wish her father, Imran Mirza, on his birthday and wrote a sweet message that melted many hearts.

“Happy birthday Baba,” Sania wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.





The Indian tennis ace is a widely followed celebrity on Instagram, not only for being an international star but for sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete shared a lovely family photo that features her posing with her parents and sister.

The two sisters can be seen twinning in Indian style long lemon-yellow frocks.



The picture garnered more than 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just one hour of being posted.