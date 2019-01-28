Sania Mirza's adorable picture with son Izhaan is 'pure love'

Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza is leading her best life after the birth of his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik who she welcomed with veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik last October.



The tennis star, who is often seen sharing adorable pictures of her bundle of joy with fans, melted the hearts of many when she took to social media yet again to upload an image of the cutesy mother-son duo, on Sunday.

Posting a picture of son Izhaan in her lap with her arms around him, Sania wrote:

"I’ve known love in its purest form through you, my boy. Ps- he loves the camera and tv, we just watched baba @realshoaibmalik winnnn #izhaanmirzamalik #allhamdulillah"

The new mommy on the block is already getting in shape post-birth. A few days back, Sania shared a picture of herself breaking a sweat at the gym amidst an intense workout session.



Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik became parents to a baby boy on October 30 in 2018.

