King Charles will 'take a step back' for the sake of Prince William: Psychic

King Charles is tipped to make William the next King in a few months.
Asparagus psychic believes King Charles will not be able to stay the monarch for long, in light of his age and health.
“The spears also suggest that King Charles will take a step back, due to his age, and make William Prince Regent.
“There is a precedent for this happening before in this country.
“Prince William will take over many of the duties of the King and I predict this will happen soon, within the next 12 months," she concludes.
In another statement, the psychic also forecasted Princess Anne in the role of Duchess of Edinburgh.
Prince Harry and Zara Tindall left fans swooning over their close bond on Saturday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of turning the Royal Family’s impact and legacy into ‘vague fodder’
Prince Harry reportedly looked especially ‘broken’ as he stood a historic vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin
Princess Anne is branded the 'hardest working royal' in the family
Prince William and Prince Harry were spotted overwhelmed at Queen vigil
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday.