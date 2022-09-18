Rihanna, A$AP Rocky may drop a new album together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may drop an album any time soon. The duo was captured outside a recording studio in LA by TMZ on Friday September, 16th.

RiRi has been seen at the Los Angeles recording studio several times recently so it’s quite possible that she is working on an upcoming album with her beau Rocky - real name Rakim Mayers.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, looking effortlessly hip and cool, the Umbrella singer was in a pair of baggy, light-wash denim jeans complemented with an oversized chocolate hued Supreme Mitchell & Ness jersey. She also donned some bling in the form of a chunky diamond bracelet and a necklace.

Rocky on the other hand appeared to be keeping a low profile as he opted for a dark look, donning a pair of black Saturn Records printed joggers with a cuffed leg.

Currently Rocky is charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is facing up to four years in jail on each charge if he’s convicted. The rapper has pleaded ‘not guilty’ on both charges.

Lawyer Joe Tacopina told the publication that he has two eyewitnesses who reiterate Rocky's claims that Relli was not actually hit by bullet fragments and that shots were not even fired. “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him.”

The lawyer claims that Rocky’s friend had made up the story in a ‘get-rich-quick scheme.’ He believes that both the civil and criminal cases against Rocky are 'slam dunks' as he told TMZ: ‘What will become abundantly clear in the upcoming months, based on facts and evidence, is that Rocky is innocent of these charges.’