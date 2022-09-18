Prince Andrew daughters Princess Beatrice, Eugenie welcome Charles as new King: 'God save the King'

Prince Andrew daughters Princess Beatrice, Eugenie welcome Charles as new King

Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have welcomed their dear uncle Charles as their new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth.



In their heartfelt message to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also acknowledged Charles as their new king.

“We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your (Queen Elizabeth) example as he too has dedicated his life to service.”

They continued, “God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.”



Earlier, the two sisters in a joint statement paid a touching tribute to their ‘Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth.