Mariah Carey celebrates 25 years of Honey with Millie Bobby Brown and special guests

Mariah Carey throws it back to 1997 when her single Honey was released. The singer celebrated its 25 years with a TikTok featuring Millie Bobby Brown and cameos from surprise guests!



Carey posted the hilarious collab on her social media handles. In the clip, Carey re-enacts the part when she is attempting to escape her kidnappers. The Stranger Things actor and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi pretend to the kidnappers questioning the crooner.

Like in the original video, Carey lip-syncs her response in Spanish, pretending that she doesn’t understand any English while being tied in handcuffs – for which Carey is using a gold chain.

There is also an appearance by Carey’s 11-year-old twins — Moroccan and Monroe — and her current boyfriend Bryan Tanaka portraying the characters of the gangsters who tried to scare her into answering their questions.

On TikTok, the We Belong Together singer quoted the famous line from the Honey video “Go eat a buffet”. Whereas, on Twitter, she shared that she was “Reliving the splendor of the Honey video with surprise guests! #butterfly25.”





Honey was the lead single off Carey's sixth studio album Butterfly which Columbia Records released on Sept. 16, 1997.

