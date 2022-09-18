Johnny Depp ridicules King Charles in throwback video

Johnny Depp's court victory against Amber Heard coincided with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As royal family supporters celebrated the Queen's Jubilee and millions of Depp fans rejoiced over his win in the defamation lawsuit, an old video of the Hollywood star resurfaced in which he was seen talking about an encounter with the Prince Charles, who is now become the King of England after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The video, which is a clip from Depp's interview also featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, shows Depp revealing Prince Charles met him during the premier of 2004 movie "Finding Neverland".

"I was trying to get that Sir thing,' he said jokingly. "I sort of shook his hand," he said adding that he did not understand the world the Prince of Wales said while shaking his hand.

"I don't think he understood the world I said," the "Enemy of the State" actor said.

Depp said the meeting was not a meaningful one and during the encounter Duchess Camilla, who he refered to as "that one", seemed nice.

The audience and Benedict Cumberbatch were left in fits of laughter as Depp imitate Prince Charles during the interview.











