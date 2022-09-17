Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen funeral reception dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be welcomed to King Charles' special dinner after Queen Elizabeth II funeral.



The new monarch is said to be hosting an evening get together for 500 leaders around the world, including Joe Biden, to remember the memories of Her Majesty.

The dinner is scheduled after the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Sussexes, who were originally invited for the feast, have now been snubbed by the King upon the request of Buckingham Palace officials, who believe the reception is only for working members of the royal family.

The dinner has prompted major security operation in London, concerning the safety of the guests.

Amid this, Harry has been allowed to wear his military uniform at Queen's vigil, accompanied by brother Prince William.