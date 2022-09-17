Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen funeral reception dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be welcomed to King Charles' special dinner after Queen Elizabeth II funeral.
The new monarch is said to be hosting an evening get together for 500 leaders around the world, including Joe Biden, to remember the memories of Her Majesty.
The dinner is scheduled after the Queen's funeral on Monday.
Sussexes, who were originally invited for the feast, have now been snubbed by the King upon the request of Buckingham Palace officials, who believe the reception is only for working members of the royal family.
The dinner has prompted major security operation in London, concerning the safety of the guests.
Amid this, Harry has been allowed to wear his military uniform at Queen's vigil, accompanied by brother Prince William.
Psychic Baba Vanga predicted King Charles III would .rule forever'
Queen Elizabeth mural in Sheffield, England has sparked a debate on social media
King Charles has become the new British monarch after death of the Queen
Prince Andrew urged to stay away from public duties after Queen death
BLACKPINK new album 'Born Pink' sales reach a record high in the first day of release
Mia Khalifa calls out London traffic amid Queen funeral preparations