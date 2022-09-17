Meghan Markle felt ‘Brits do like her’ after Windsor Castle walkabout

Meghan Markle was reassured of the British people’s love and support during Windsor Walkabout, claimed Neil Sean.

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton to the Fab Four’s surprise appearance as the royals greeted a crowd of mourners.

Writing in a piece for Fox News, Sean wrote that an insider told him about Meghan’s view of public perception about her following Queen’s death.

"I feel the media is wrong. The Brits do like me, and I got to witness that personally,” she said.

He also revealed that the royal reunion dinner “was an informal gathering of a few drinks and snacks with polite conversation, but at no time were the foursome ever breaking bread and laughing together. “