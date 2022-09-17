Blake Lively hid pregnancy 'even from friends': Here's Why

Blake Lively ensured to keep mum over her secret pregnancy.

The Gossip Girl star is expecting her fourth baby with actor Ryan Reynolds, a news she dropped with her appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York this Thursday.

It is now revealed how Blake pregnancy hidden from her closest friends.

A source told People: "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again. She kept it very quiet."

"Her kids are her first priority over everything," the source revealed. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family, but she is really wonderful with the kids."

In an earlier interview with Forbes, Blake spoke fondly of her three daughters.

"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she said.

"I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.