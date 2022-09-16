King Charles honours Prince Harry with latest move

King Charles has honoured his younger son Duke of Sussex Prince Harry with the latest move despite the fact latter is a non-working royal.



A Kensington Palace spokesman has confirmed that Prince Harry will wear military uniform for Queen Elizabeth’s vigil after he was barred from doing so initially.

The spokesman said, “The Prince of Wales will stand at the Head, the Duke of Sussex at the Foot. At the King's request, they will both be in uniform."

Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew were initially not allowed to wear military uniform, unlike other senior British royals, at Queen Elizabeth II´s funeral.

Andrew was stripped of his "His Royal Highness" and honorary military titles at the start of the year amid ongoing fallout from assault scandal.

While, Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royal and moved to California with his family.

Harry is a former captain in the British Army who served in Afghanistan.

He was the last senior royal to see frontline service in a conflict zone since Andrew, who flew Royal Navy helicopters in the 1982 Falklands War with Argentina.