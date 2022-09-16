Taylor Swift reveals why album Midnights has 4 different covers

Taylor Swift is coming out with her 10th studio album, Midnights.



Swift made the announcement of the upcoming album after she took home the award for Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs. The album is set to release on October 21st, 2022.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st," Swift said in her acceptance speech at the VMAs.

The Red singer describes the album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Later on the crooner revealed that there would be four different covers for the album.

“The collection will consist of four collectable album jackets; Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl, the Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Viny, Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl as well as the original cover we all know and love. The new artwork has given fans a taste of the style Swift will be donning throughout the TS10 era, and everyone thinks it's 70s-inspired,” detailed CapitalFM.

Now, Swift revealed why it actually has four covers. The singer posted an IG reel and explained that it actually forms into a wall clock!





“Wall clock that, when assembled, holds 4 vinyl albums. Includes four walnut wood shelves, each engraved with one word from the phrase ‘Meet me at midnight’. Comes with brass metal clock center piece with 2 wooden hands that each have ‘Taylor Swift’ printed in brass ink,” states the official website.