Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin temporarily closed

Entry to a queue to see the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state has been paused for "at least" six hours.
"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter.
It said, “HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 Sept. Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.
“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.”
According to Reuters, the queue was around 4.9 miles long as of 0900 GMT, the culture department's live queue tracker showed.
