Meghan Markle’s Variety cover delayed 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II

File footage

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s upcoming Variety cover story for the ‘Power of Women’ issue has been postponed, the magazine confirmed.

As per the latest announcement, Markle will also be skipping Variety’s event in Los Angeles on September 28, following the death of Britain’s longest serving monarch on Sept. 8.

Markle, 41, was chosen for Variety’s annual Women’s Impact Report - which highlights the top women working in entertainment - alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and more incredible women.

The magazine announced Thursday that Markle’s cover will not be available until further notice while she and the royal family mourn the loss of Her Majesty, who died at age 96.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year’s stellar honorees,” Variety wrote via Twitter Wednesday.

Prior to the announcement of the Queen’s death, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were already in the U.K. – attending a series of several charity events.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to Scotland on Sept. 8 September, after Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old monarch had “died peacefully” at her Balmoral estate.

Meanwhile, Markle has also postponed the release of her Spotify podcast, ‘Archetypes,’ during the mourning period for the Queen.